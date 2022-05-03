Netflix has released a new trailer dedicated to the animated TV series coming to the platform and, at the end of the video that you can find above, there is also a first trailer for Sonic Primeanimated TV series based on SEGA’s blue hedgehog.

The announcement of Sonic Prime took place in early 2021 and since then nothing significant has been shown or said about this TV series. Netflix had revealed that the series will consist of 24 episodes that will be distributed in the course of 2022.

With the trailer Today we have no way to see anything in particular from the series, other than a short sequence during which Sonic runs, grabs the classic gold rings and says, “I know what you’re thinking … I’m great and apparently powerful too.”

We also know that the voice actor Sonic is Deven Christian Mack, the first black voice actor who voices the character of SEGA after Jaleel White (voice actor of The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, cartoon series of the 90s).

Tell us, what do you think of the graphics of the Sonic Prime TV series? Does it convince you?