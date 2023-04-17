The mexican influencer fashion that has gained popularity in social networks for her controversial live broadcasts on the Facebook platform and who was also crowned as Queen of Carnival Veracruz 2022 has caused quite a stir in recent months by his statements and moves.

Originally from port of Veracruz Yeri Mua has more than 10 million followers, which has made her one of the content creators most renowned in Mexico and who has been seen traveling in various parts of the country, however, not long ago he announced his moving.

Where does Yeri Mua live?

Due to the number of people who follow her and the income generated in social networksthe influencer and queen of the Carnival of Veracruz has managed to acquire various properties for her and her parents, in fact, she recently declared in a TikTok video that her interest is in buying properties to generate financial support when she retires from social networks.

yeri mua has two propertiesthe first in his native port of Veracruz and the second in Mexico City, where after love controversies he moved for a while to “clear himself” from lovesickness.