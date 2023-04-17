Pilot Sytnik said that MiG-29s can drop bombs and hit air targets

MiG-29 fighters transferred to Kyiv can hit ground and air targets. The main danger of aircraft named honored pilot of Russia Yuri Sytnik in an interview with News.ru.

“The MiG-29 has always been in good condition, it can perform attack flights, it can drop bombs, it is an interceptor, it works against helicopters and aircraft, but the fact is that the machine is quite old. In Russia, there are more modern machines – the Su-30, Su-34, even the heavy Su-27 fighter can fight the MiG-29 on an equal footing if a good pilot is at the helm of the MiG-29, but in fact the car is formidable, ”he said .

Sytnyk suggested that the MiG-29 was handed over to Kyiv only to maintain the spirit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that these planes are hit by anti-aircraft missiles, so they will not pose a threat. The pilot added that Russia has many more combat aircraft.

Earlier in April, the Slovak Defense Ministry announced the transfer of 13 promised MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

In the same month, military expert Viktor Litovkin said that the MiG-29s offered to Kyiv from the stocks of the armed forces of the former GDR had not been modernized since the 1990s.