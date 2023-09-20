Mexico.- The municipal president of San Martín Texmelucan, Norma Layonhe dressed up to expose extortion or “bite” by traffic officers in its municipality belonging to the state of Puebla.

Faced with a wave of citizen complaints about the alleged extortion of motorists with foreign license platesLayón decided to take drastic measures and document the situation in a video that quickly went viral on social networks.

Mayor Norma Layón dressed up, wearing a wig and wearing sportswearbefore getting into a truck with license plates from another state.

Its objective was to confirm the authenticity of the complaints and expose the extortion that some of their own traffic agents were allegedly carrying out.

Norma Layón dressed up to expose the police / Photo: Capture

In the video, You can see how Layón is stopped by an official traffic police vehicle at the entrance of the municipality, known as Trébol.

The agents requested the corresponding documentation from the driver of the truck, who in this case was the mayor in disguise.

One of the transits proposes a “negotiation” / Photo: Capture

The alleged driver claimed to have forgotten his driver’s license. and the circulation card at the hotel where he was staying.

Instead of imposing a fine, which would have amounted to approximately 6,800 pesos, one of the agents proposed a negotiation.

They offered to allow him to continue on his way in exchange for a payment of 3,400 pesos..

The Mayor began recording with her phone / Photo: Capture

Norma Layón, recording with her cell phonegot out of the truck to face the traffic officer like any ordinary citizen.

The officer, without recognizing her, tried to evade her and then tried to justify his actions. It was at that moment that the mayor took off her wig and dark glasses.revealing his true identity.

VIRAL VIDEO: Mayor of Texmelucan shows police officers asking for a “bite”

Officers forced to admit misconduct and provided their personal data, including those of their direct boss. Layón questioned the officer that he had extorted her if she had received orders from her superior, to which he denied.

The mayor strongly condemned extortion and corruption, calling the officer’s actions a crime. She announced that she would present the corresponding complaints to investigate and establish responsibilities.

