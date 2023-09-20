Football | The Italian goalkeeper scored the equalizer in the last moments of the Champions League

This is how the Champions League was played on Tuesday.

FC Barcelona crushed the Belgian club Antwerp in the opening round of the Champions League on Tuesday.

23 years old Joao Felix opened the scoring taps of the Spanish giant in the 11th minute of the game in front of the home crowd. Polish greatness Robert Lewandowski continued to grind eight minutes later and the Belgian To Jelle Bataille hit Barcelona for a 3–0 lead in the 22nd minute.

A similar kind of celebration was not seen in the second half, but even then Antwerp’s net swung twice more. They were responsible for the goals Gavi and Felix – once again.

The match ended with a 5–0 victory for Barcelona.

H block in the second match, Porto defeated the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk with 3–1 goals. The game started fast when Porto’s Brazilian striker Galen rattled Shakhtar’s net twice in the first 15 minutes.

Finished the Portuguese’s third goal Mehdi Taremi and a Venezuelan was responsible for the Ukrainian club’s only child Kevin Kelsey.

In the most anticipated game of Tuesday night, PSG faced Dortmund in front of their home crowd, which they beat 2–0.

Halftime was tied at zero, but at the beginning of the second half Kylian Mbappe hit the Dortmund net and ten minutes later slipped the ball there as well Achraf Hakimi.

PSG and Dortmund play in group F, the second of which the match AC Milan–Newcastle ended in a zero result.

Lazio and the meeting with Atletico Madrid in Group E was to end in victory for the Spanish club, but Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel saved the situation by joining the attack at the end of the match.

From the aftermath of a corner kick, he headed the ball into the net in the 95th minute. The goal made Provedel the second goalkeeper in the history of the Champions League who has managed to score in a situation other than a penalty kick.

Provedel has succeeded in a similar trick before. In February 2020, he scored a late equalizer in the Italian Serie B against Ascoli while representing Juve Stabia.

Block stage the next matches will be played on Wednesday evening.