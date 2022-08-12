During the day of Thursday 11 August a violent storm hit Cagliari. A real drama that has caused a lot of damage to the local citizens. Among others, the storm caused the flooding of the streets. Furthermore, according to local newspapers, the most affected area was that of Assemini.

In recent days the heat and the sun, which for a long time dominated our country, have given way to rain and temporal. In Cagliari a violent storm hit on Thursday 11 August. Citizens shared images depicting the bad weather occurred in their area.

In the videos in circulation it is possible to observe the numerous damage caused by this violent storm. It must be said that the storm caused the flooding of some roads, as well as a whole series of inconvenience for the locals.

Violent storm in Cagliari, Assemini the most affected area

In addition to the flooding of the streets, the violent storm that occurred yesterday in Cagliari caused series difficulty also as regards the movement of bins and the garbage can. These, in fact, were carried away by the wind.

The areas most affected were the Pirro and Assemini areas. Here, in fact, bad weather filled the streets with water and mud and prevented the normal circulation of vehicles and people. In addition, a large number of garages and basements were flooded. Fundamental, in this whole situation, was the intervention of the Fire Brigade and that of the local police.

Although the damage was not significant, bad weather continues to threaten this area. For this reason the municipality has ordered the closure of all parks which should reopen, barring unforeseen events, today.