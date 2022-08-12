Waiting to be able to return to the track in the Belgian GP, ​​where last year, in the midst of the deluge, he touched a sensational pole position, Lando Norris is enjoying a well deserved summer break. The McLaren driver was, in all respects, the ‘first of the others’ in the first part of the season. In fact, the Englishman went on vacation from seventh in the drivers’ standings, the best after the pairs of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, unattainable for everyone. In addition, Norris was also the only driver not of the three top teams to get on the podium in this 2022. The feat was successful in Italy, on the historic circuit of Imola. A totally unexpected result, especially considering the performance difficulties that McLaren had to experience at the beginning of the season.

That third place, coming behind the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, was facilitated by a mistake by Charles Leclerc, who spun while trying to catch up with the Mexican. Norris, however, had made the most of his car by staying in the top four for the entire duration of the race. Even now, the young Bristol driver struggles to explain how he was able to achieve such a special result behind the wheel of a car that, despite him, is currently only fifth in the constructors’ classification. “I don’t know how I managed to get on the podium at Imola – Norris told the official F1 website – it blew me away. With the car we have it’s a good result, so it still makes me smile, but there are still a lot of positives“.

The goal, for the last nine races of the year, will be to be able to win the challenge between the manufacturers with the Alpine and, above all, reduce the gap from the top teams. “The gap from the leaders is still enormous – concluded Norris – yes, on Saturday we are close, but everyone is closer on Saturday. The last place is also much closer. It is Sunday that the gap is greater than in the past and we must work on this ”.