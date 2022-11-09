The image went around the world for its level of violence: a dog walks at night in a town and carries a human head in its snout.

Those streets were those of the Municipality of Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, just over 7 hours from Mezquitic, Jalisco; a man’s head was left alongside threatening messages in an ATM on the night of October 26.

In Zacatecas the dispute between cartels is such that intentional homicides, deprivations of liberty and disappearances reached their worst numbers in 7 years in 2021 and the trend continues this year.

The murders they multiplied almost sixfold in a comparison between 2015, when there were 286 victims, and 2021, which registered 1,625.

In addition, in 2015, the Entity added 91 victims of disappearanceand by 2021, 833 were disappeared. In the same period, illegal deprivation of liberty went from 181 to 664 cases.

In Zacatecasgoverned since the end of 2021 by David Monreal, from Morena, and previously by the PRI, there is a fight between the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel.

In accordance with journalistic reportsthe war sharpened in 2020, when both groups with a national presence began to forge alliances.

An armed arm of Sinaloa Cartel, identified as Operative MZ, is allied with the Taliban; their presence is stronger in the north of Zacatecas and in a part of the southeast.

For its part, the CJNG allied with groups of the Gulf Cartel in that Entity, and maintain a presence in the south, on the border with Jalisco.

Check Zacatecas It is relevant for criminals because it is a drug transfer route to the north of the country and the United States.

Blockades, massacres and murders of police officers have been experienced in Apulco, Fresnillo, Jerez and Valparaíso.

In the middle are the inhabitants of the State; For example, Fresnillo became the Municipality with the highest perception of insecurity in the country in the most recent INEGI survey, since 94.7 percent of those surveyed said they were unsafe.

Zacatecas Capital It was the fourth worst Municipality in that area. 90.7 percent perceived the City as unsafe.

before the vviolence and lack of response from the authority, the residents leave their houses. The Global Report on Internally Displaced Persons, published in May, stated that in Zacatecas there were 3 thousand 600 displacements during 2021.

In Jalisco, residents of the Northern Region have accused the presence of criminal checkpoints. An episode linked to these criminal checkpoints was recorded on June 30, 2021, when the student of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Luis Fernando Montes de Oca, was murdered when he was serving his year in the region.

