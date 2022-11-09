Does Sadio Mané miss the World Cup in Qatar? The injury that anguishes Senegal

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The star of the African team puts any analysis of the World Cup on edge.
November 09, 2022, 06:31 AM
The Senegalese attacker Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup in Qatar after being injured last night, reports this Wednesday the newspaper L’Equipe, which indicates that the player suffers a problem in the tendon of a knee
‘Mané misses the World Cup’
Mané will be several weeks out of the pitch and will not be able to reach the World Cup that begins next day 20adds the French medium.
After feeling discomfort, the player left the Bundesliga match between his club, Bayern Munich, and Werder Bremen on Tuesday night (which ended with a 6-1 victory for the Bavarians).
This is a low key for the Senegalese team, of which Mané is its main figure. Senegal won the African Cup in January and Mané was named the best player of the tournament. In October, he finished second in the Ballon d’Or after Real Madrid player Karim Benzema.
The Senegalese team is drawn in Group A of the World Cup, along with the Netherlands, Ecuador and the hosts, Qatar.
EFE
November 09, 2022, 06:31 AM
