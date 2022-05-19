In the presentation of the Program for the Prevention of Violence and Substance Use, the head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumwarned this Thursday that violence towards adolescents in secondary schools cannot be tolerated.

In her message, the president of the capital expressed that in addition to the relevance of talking about the danger of addictions, it is important to talk about violence against women, schoolmates.

That cannot be tolerated, that something that is violence becomes customary, Sheinbaum pointed out at the 85 “República de Francia” secondary school, in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, together with the secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the federal government, Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

Sheinbaum told high school students that it is important to talk about addictions in schools, that if they have a friend nearby who has somehow been linked to a drug, it is important that they talk about it, because if they don’t speech is hidden and continues to occur.

And it is important that there be training for teachers, parents and students, that the impact that drug addiction can have is known, said the president of the capital.

And also that there is talk of violence against women, towards classmates at school, the UNAM scientist abounded.

“That cannot be tolerated, it cannot be tolerated that something that is violence becomes customary. That if you have a boyfriend and he asks for your cell phone to see what you have on your cell phone, that is not right”, that is violence, stressed.

The best thing is to talk, it is to dialogue, and sometimes we do not know how to do it, pointed out the head of government, and this program includes just guides to support high school students to solve problems.

It is not good to be on the cell phone all day: Sheinbaum

He also asked high school students to pay attention to their teachers and not be glued to the cell phone all day.

“You don’t have to be glued to your cell phone all day, it’s not good, you have to play, you have to have fun, otherwise stay on your cell phone all day,” he said at the 85 “República de Francia” high school, in the Mayor Gustavo A. Madero.

It is very important that after the COVID-19 pandemic we have collective activities that have to do with games, with fun, with talking, with communicating, Sheinbaum said in the presentation of the Program for the Prevention of Violence and Consumption of Substances in Secondary Schools.

The head of government reiterated that public education is the best, and that is why in the capital support is provided for students through the Well-being program for Boys and Girls My Scholarship to Start.

The mayor of Mexico City pointed out that 1 million 200 thousand girls and boys have support for what is required in the family, something very important and that is only done in the country’s capital. Another program that Sheinbaum highlighted is La Escuela es Nuestra, which began in the city and has now spread throughout the country.

“Now we are promoting a new program, we are going to put Wi-Fi in all public schools in Mexico City,” said the president of the capital.

“As you know, we have free Wi-Fi on all the posts of C5, in the PILLARS, in different places, and now we go to housing units and public schools. There will be internet in the computer center that secondary schools have and in public spaces.”

And today they bring us wonderful news, Sheinbaum added, which is this special program to address, combat addiction, or drug addiction, as you want to see it, the approach to drugs of young people, avoid it and at the same time reduce violence in schools.

“Building peace is not only attacking criminals, it is building a Culture of Peace from schools and from the family environment, so that is what Rosa Icela, Luis Humberto bring us and for that our greatest thanks for building a City of Peace. ”, pointed out the head of the capital.