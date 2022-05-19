We are days away from meeting the new monarchs of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 and the title will stay in Barcelona or go to France if Lyon emerges victorious from this great match that will be full of top-level stars.
That is why here at 90min we put together a small list of several players that you should follow very closely and who will surely play an important role for their respective teams in the final.
Impossible that it does not appear at the top of this list, because if we talk about determining players, Alexia must be there yes or yes. The current best player in the world and Barcelona’s benchmark arrives as the tournament’s top scorer and will seek to increase her share in this final.
After an injury that sidelined her for more than a year, Ada Hegerberg is back and better than ever. The goals fall by bunches and at the national team level, she has also returned after several years of leaving due to a dispute with the Norwegian federation. Ada comes in big plan and will seek to be the star of the final.
The young Barcelona midfielder is a born playmaker, she is agile, fast and has a great vision of the game that allows her to create chances for the strikers to finish or in a given case, to finish the plays herself.
For years being the defensive standard of Lyon, Wendie Renard will be fundamental in the last line of the French team and will be a very difficult pillar for the Blaugrana offensive.
The perfect complement to Alexia up front, Jenni is a crucial part of the offensive functioning of the Blaugrana team and although there is talk of her possible departure from the team, she will undoubtedly seek to close a great season with Barcelona with a bang.
One of the most unbalanced players in Lyon for her cunning, speed and dribbling. Csacarino is a real threat to any team and her ability to create and score makes her one of the most potent weapons for this French team.
