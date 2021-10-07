Real Madrid star and Brazilian international, Vinicius Junior is one of the major attacking elements of the Spanish club, even if he remains behind the sparkling Karim Benzema. A Brazilian media outlet has looked at the people around him in his career.

For a long time, the White House decided to bet on what is still a great hope of the Seleçao. In 2017, when he was only 16, Vinicius signed up for Real Madrid against a transfer of 45 million euros. He will not reach the Spanish capital until a little over a year later, by the time he reaches the necessary 18 years. Since then, he has been playing games and gaining momentum after four seasons at Real Madrid. Despite his status, he does not have one of the biggest salaries in the club, knowing that he arrived very young. However, with almost 5 million euros per season with bonuses, he has plenty to see.

A French chef

And this money, the Brazilian does not use it anyhow. Vinicius Junior has decided to surround himself with an incredible team, which allows him to run a real empire. The Madrid winger has thus created a company called V JR Team, the meaning of which is obvious. But in a targeted study, the Brazilian media Globo decided to look at the functioning of this company, and Foot01 thus summarizes how the entourage of Vinicius Junior works. These are in fact 39 people who work solely on the comfort, investments and performance of the attacker, including 12 full-time. And nothing is left to chance so that the old Flamengo is followed with small onions.

Thus, Vinicius Junior benefits from the classic performance aids represented in particular by a kitchen team, which weighs each of its portions, and only prepares its favorite dishes (beans and rice combined) at most twice a week, because they are considered to be too rich. For the rest, make way for more “Cristiano Ronaldo” dishes with fish and white meat, all supervised by a dietician. Even when he does not eat at home or that his cook, French of course, is not there for the evening, the latter has the dishes delivered to him in the right quantities, just to leave nothing to chance, the entry to the dessert.

But Vinicius Junior also has ideas that are close to his heart. He thus brought in a private architect to plan a future home to his liking, with an ultramodern gym and rarely seen means in a home to recover after games, with a dedicated medical and physical team. Finally, the Brazilian also has part of his company that is investing in his project launched last July to found an institute to help Brazilian children in poverty, with in particular a school which has set up its first school year in September. The project is obviously to open others in the years to come.

12 million followers on Instagram

At the physical level, Vinicius Junior can count on the full-time presence of Thiago Lobo, his physiotherapist who makes him work on the rehabilitation of the muscles used and the prevention of injuries. But with 12 million followers on Instagram, the Brazilian also takes care of his image, and if he often posts quite incredible photos of his matches as of his moments of rest, it is because he also has a photographer and a cameraman to full time to show it in its best face. To manage all this, the Real Madrid player obviously has a “community manager” but also an advisor to negotiate sponsored messages. All this money collected is managed by a team of wealth managers, responsible for investing part of its income, but also managing the financial balance of the company and the personal income of Vinicius Junior. In this entourage which is starting to take up space, there are also lawyers and legal assistants for legal matters, and a relationship manager with TFM, the agency which has managed his professional career since its beginnings in Brazil.

A contract to be renegotiated in force in 2022

You then have to manage all of your advertising contracts, with Nike, Dolce & Gabana, EA Sports or Gaga Milano, which can bring in more than a million euros per year. Even though Vinicius Junior still has one of the lowest salaries at Real Madrid, he has already come an incredible journey compared to his time in Brazil, where he earned 25,000 euros per month. Its extension could be negotiated in 2022, and there is no doubt that Vinicius Junior will be well surrounded to negotiate it at best.