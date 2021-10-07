Paul Fox’s horoscope, forecasts for today Thursday 7 October: what sky should we expect for the central signs of the zodiac: Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio? Let’s find out together Paolo Fox’s horoscope in: love, health, work

What awaits us in this Thursday 7 October 2021 for the 4 central signs of the zodiac? Who will be kissed by luck, Leo, Virgo, Libra or Scorpio? Who will be particularly bad lucky?

Leo horoscope Thursday 7 October

Dear friends of the Lion, the horoscope of Paolo Fox recommends you to join some discussion only if it is indispensable. You are experiencing a period really confusing. You are waiting for Announcements and these days do not necessarily come. Who has advanced one job request in the past, could receive aoffering important, even full time. The situations complicated will begin to resolve from the October 15.

Virgo horoscope Thursday 7 October

Dear Virgin, today the astrologer Paolo Fox warns you that you will have to face the day using all of yours calm. Compared to the last period, today you will feel slightly nervous and down in the dumps. To avoid the pains psychophysical, you will have to try to stay as much rest assured possible, even if there will be someone who will try to hinder you.

Libra horoscope Thursday 7 October

Dear friends of the Weight scale, as predicts the horoscope of Paul Fox, today you will feel a lot fatigued. Some will even suffer from stomach pains nervousness. The finances I am your obsession. Some of you will have to to pay a fine or will have one expense unexpected. By Fridaylove will come back into your lives. But whoever is having two relationships will have to choose once and for all between the two. November will bring you some job novelty. The 2021 there will be your rescue!

Horoscope Scorpio Thursday 7 October

Friends of the Scorpio, the astral predictions of Paolo Fox show you that today will be a day energetic and you will have to have a lot force mental and physical. You may encounter some obstacle that will delay you, but not get angry and don’t react on instinct. In love you have experienced some problem of couple, but you’ll both have the urge to to clarify and things will improve.