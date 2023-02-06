Bandai Namco has unveiled a new classic fighter from the Tekken series who will be featured in the next installment of the series. Nina Williams is the newest character to join the Tekken 8 roster. Developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Tekken 8 will harness the power of the new generations of consoles, using the Unreal Engine 5. Not only that, everyone the character models have been completely redone, as has the fighting philosophy, now based on aggression, in the intentions of the developers to make the fights even more fun. Nina Williams, the silent assassin who has appeared in numerous Tekken, is known for her deadly and fluid fighting style. You are also equipped with weapons to defeat your enemies in style. For Tekken 8 her moves and techniques have been improved, introducing new skills that best fit the “aggressive” philosophy of the game’s new combat system.