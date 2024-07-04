The funeral of Vincenzo Lantieri, the child who fell into the well in the province of Syracuse: tears and anger among the crowd

The funeral took place Vincenzo Lantieri in Palazzolo Acreide, in the province of Syracuse. The 10-year-old boy died last week after falling into an artesian well during a school camp in the Falabia district. The church in Piazza del Popolo was packed with people, with the little boy’s family occupying the front pews, visibly affected by grief.

Funeral of Vincenzo Lantieri, the 10-year-old boy who fell into the well in Palazzolo Acreide

Dozens of children, dressed in white and accompanied by their parents, wanted to give a final farewell to their deceased companion, creating a moment of great emotion and solidarity. The funeral, celebrated by the Archbishop of Syracuse in the Basilica of San Sebastiano, took place amid tears and a desire for justice. The child’s mother thanked him for the support received and asked for justice so that any responsibilities could be ascertained.

The archbishop, during the homily, tried to comfort the family, emphasizing that those who are close to God cannot truly die. The little boy’s older sister took the floor, expressing her pain and inability to accept his loss.

After the celebration, the child’s coffin was taken to the city cemetery, where the burial will take place tomorrow. The entire country stopped to pay homage to the little boy and his family, struck by a tragedy that has deeply shaken the community.

The autopsy confirmed the cause of the child’s death. Drowning after falling into the well, about 15 meters deep and partially covered with water. At the moment, nine people are under investigation for manslaughterincluding the owner of the land where the well is located and the 54-year-old educator who tried to save him by throwing herself into the cavity.

The Palazzolo Acreide tragedy has shocked everyone, highlighting the dangers children are exposed to and the imperative need to make the places where they grow up safe.

Read also: Child fell into a well, autopsy performed on the little boy’s body: what emerged