This time the formation resembles part-time work. PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB only meet three days a week to negotiate. But secretly the parties are already much further along than the outside world thinks. MPs from the parties are already working on texts for a possible coalition agreement.
Tobias den Hartog, Hans van Soest
Latest update:
19-01-24, 17:03
