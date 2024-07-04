“We need to open a diplomatic channel so that Ukraine and Russia can talk to each other again”





Invite Vladimir Putin’s Russia to the next peace conference on Ukraine, announced after the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister a few days ago Viktor Orban in Kiev where he met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr ZelenskyThe proposal was launched by the leader of the League group in the Senate Maximilian Romeo. A proposal that will be discussed within the government majority.

“We said it in the Chamber during the Prime Minister’s communications Georgia Meloni in view of the last European Council. The best common defence instrument is diplomacy, which must be rediscovered and must return to being part of our way of thinking”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it the president of the Northern League senators.

“Alongside the proper support for the Ukrainian resistance, preventing further Russian advances and at the same time avoiding incidents that could lead to an escalation, it is necessary to open a diplomatic channel ensuring that Ukraine and Russia start talking to each other again. The hope is that Russia will also be invited to the next peace summit.“, concludes Romeo.

A proposal, the one from the Northern League, that we will see how it will be received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and from that of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.