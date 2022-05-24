In his first season with Ferrari in 2021, Carlos Sainz it had quickly adapted to the SF21 and managed to keep up with Charles Leclerc, enough to get four podiums and finish in the standings in front of the most popular teammate for 5.5 points. Looking at the competitiveness of the Spaniard that emerged in the last championship, it was reasonable to expect an even more combative Sainz in 2022, especially after seeing the speed of the F1-75 since the winter tests. In fact, many questions have been asked to Mattia Binotto on the management between the two drivers – who have established an excellent relationship with each other – but in these six races the problem has essentially never arisen, because Leclerc’s evident change of gear , it corresponded an equally clear negative moment of Sainz.

The 6-0 in qualifying leaves little room for doubt, and so does the 3-0 in the races concluded by both, in favor of the Monegasque, who translated his superiority in the drivers’ standings where he precedes his teammate 39 points. The period is decidedly unhappy for Sainz, who recently admitted that the F1-75 does not fit his driving style and who was forced to retire in Melbourne and Imola, while in Barcelona he finished fourth after going off the track in the first few jokes of the race. To analyze what the driver from Madrid has done so far Jacques Villeneuve: “He’s making too many mistakes. It is clearly not at Leclerc’s level, so he is always forced to be on the edge to keep up with him. This shouldn’t happen in a car capable of winning races and championships. Seeing him finish behind a Mercedes and at the foot of the podium in Spain was not a pretty sight“, Concluded the 1997 world champion.