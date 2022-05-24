If parking next to a sidewalk with your beautiful rims makes you stuffy, you better look away. Below you can see how a Bugatti employee drives a car worth 4 million euros out of the trailer and accompanies it to its spot along Lake Como. The circuit hypercar was drummed up for the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance.

The route from the trailer to the lawn isn’t even that complicated, but the Bugatti Bolide is made to drive like a billiard cloth on roads, not over tiles or pebble paths. As a bonus, you can listen to the 1,850 hp W16 engine of this study model. Incidentally, the production model gets ‘only’ 1,600 hp.