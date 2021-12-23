Savona – A completely devastated roof and five people who live in the condominium in Piazza Mazzini in Villanova d ‘Albenga forced to abandon their homes. It is the balance of a terrifying fire that broke out shortly after 10.30pm and which forced the firefighters of the Albenga and Finale detachments to work for almost two hours before they got over the flames. The fire has been extinguished and now the long and complicated reclamation work begins. The causes of the fire are still mysterious. The carabinieri also intervened on the spot.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



