The Ministry of Agriculture has prepared a forecast on how food prices will change in the coming weeks. The document, which Izvestia got acquainted with, was dated December 10, the department sent it to the government.

It follows from the report that one should expect a rise in the price of wheat flour, bread made from it, as well as sunflower oil.

The department’s calculations show that producer prices for flour may rise by 2.9% by February 2 compared to November to 24.6 thousand rubles / ton. During the same time, in retail, it is likely to rise in price by 3.7%, to 47.3 thousand rubles / ton, that is, to 47 rubles / kg. As a result, the cost of bread will increase, the ministry expects. As noted in the report, the price of products from manufacturers will grow by 1.9% to 52.4 thousand rubles / ton. That is, a loaf of 700 g will cost almost 37 rubles. The price of bread may rise in stores as well – by 2.1%, to 61.8 thousand rubles / ton. That is, the cost of a loaf in a store in February will reach 43 rubles, it follows from the calculations of the ministry’s specialists.

Also, the ministry believes that in the near future sunflower oil will rise in price in Russia. For manufacturers, the cost of products will increase by January 26 by 1% in relation to November, to 93 thousand rubles / ton, in stores – by 2.2%, to 137.4 thousand rubles / ton, that is, 137.4 rubles / kg. Although the cost of sunflower seeds over this period will decrease by 3.1%, to 34.9 thousand rubles / ton.

Producer prices for flour, bread and sunflower oil have stabilized or are close to it, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed to Izvestia. The department added that the costs of manufacturers continue to grow: utilities, logistics, packaging and other cost components are becoming more expensive. This will have a negative impact on the cost of flour and bread, plus it will create preconditions for a slight correction in prices for sunflower oil, the ministry concluded.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Baton wall: the Ministry of Agriculture predicted prices for bread and butter in February