In the Arkhangelsk region, Komi, on Sakhalin, in the Nenets and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous regions, as well as in the Taimyr Dolgano-Nenets region of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 30-degree heat is expected in the coming days. This was announced on August 2 by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“In the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the temperature is expected to be 8-10 degrees above normal and [будет] reach +25…+30 degrees from 2 to 6 August. In Komi, the situation is similar. In the Arkhangelsk region, the temperature background is seven degrees above the norm from August 2 to 4 – it will be above 30 degrees, ”he said. TASS.

Vilfand also noted that such a temperature, which exceeds the norm by seven or more degrees, is an unfavorable phenomenon.

According to the meteorologist, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and in the Taimyrsky Dolgano-Nenetsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, temperatures of up to +28 … +32 degrees are expected, in Sakhalin – up to +25 … +30 degrees, which also exceeds the climatic norm.

Also, a heat of up to +34 degrees awaits Muscovites on Sunday, August 6, Vilfand said the day before, noting that after Monday the temperature will noticeably decrease and come to the climatic norm.

In addition, Vilfand predicted an excess of precipitation in August in 10 regions of the Russian Federation. According to him, the rains are expected, in particular, the residents of Buryatia, Karelia, Murmansk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Irkutsk regions.