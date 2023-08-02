Criminals make full use of ChatGPT to write fraudulent emails that are indistinguishable from the real thing. Experts fear a tidal wave of so-called phishing emails in the coming years and argue that especially small businesses and the elderly without digital knowledge are insufficiently protected against this. “This is a technology that is not getting faster and smarter two or three times a year, but a million times.”

