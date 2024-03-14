Spring ice drift in the Moscow region will begin around March 22, 8–10 days earlier than normal. Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, announced this on Friday, March 15.

“This year, the destruction of ice cover on the rivers of the Moscow region is expected at the beginning of the third ten days of March, which is 8-10 days earlier than the long-term average values,” the meteorologist is quoted as saying. TASS.

According to Vilfand, both in the south and north of the Moscow region, the average date of opening of rivers is March 22. At the same time, he noted that ice drift in some areas will begin on March 19, and in others from March 20 to 27.

He also warned that water levels on the rivers of the Moscow region will exceed the norm.

“For example, the average long-term flood level at Kashira is 4.5 m, and is predicted to range from 7.4 to 9.2 m, which is almost twice as much,” Vilfand said.

Earlier, on March 14, Vilfand said that meteorological spring would come to Moscow no earlier than the first ten days of April. At the same time, he noted that in principle there is no such thing as “meteorological spring”. However, there are certain characteristics based on which we can conclude that spring has arrived.

Before this, on March 11, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that spring would confidently come into its own this week.