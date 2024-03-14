The Argentinian Lionel Messi and the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, both with a goal and an assist, led Inter Miami hand in hand this Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, with a 3-1 victory at home against Nashville after 2-2 in the first leg.

Messi assisted Suárez and then scored to make it 2-0, before retiring in the 49th minute. The Argentine gave 40 assists to Suárez in his career in the 260 games they played together.

Messi has five goals in five games this year at Inter Miami and the 'Pistolero' has four in six games. He came out to bite Inter Miami and only needed 23 minutes to get the round pass on track, led by the goals of their brightest stars, who played at will against a Nashville defense in tremendous trouble.

Lionel Messi. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Precisely, Messi's goal caught attention and went viral not only because of its definition, but because previously rival fans shouted “Ronaldo, Ronaldo” at him.

Messi, far from getting uncomfortable or responding with anger, grabbed the ball and invented something brilliant to silence the provocative fans.

SPORTS