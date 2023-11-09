The draw between Ferencvaros and Genk makes Fiorentina smile, who remain two points ahead of their rivals in group F

Francesco Calvi

It’s time for the first verdicts in the Conference League too. At the end of the matches at 6.45 pm, valid for the fourth round of the group phase, three teams have already secured a pass for the direct elimination phase: Viktoria Plzen is arithmetically first in group C, while Paok and Eintracht ( already qualified) will compete for the top spot in the challenge on November 30th. Besiktas’ crisis continues, defeated in Istanbul by Bodo Glimt, while in group F, the same as Fiorentina, Ferencvaros draws against Genk.

group c — Viktoria Plzen can already celebrate: the Czechs win 1-0 against Dinamo Zagreb and remain at the top, with full points, +8 on second-placed Astana. Koubek’s team only needed a narrow success against the Croatians (now last, but -1 behind Astana), who conceded a goal on a penalty kick from Chory in the 35th minute and then failed to recover. The 28-year-old’s penalty decides the match, just like what happened in Zagreb in the match two weeks ago (final score 0-1). However, the match between Astana and Ballkani ended in a goalless draw: the match was balanced and both teams now have 4 points. See also CIGT | New challenge in Audi for Attianese: "Feeling already positive"

group d — Almost a month after the start of his coaching adventure, Burak Yilmaz has not yet managed to shake up Besiktas, who lose at home against Bodo Glimt and slip to the bottom of the group, with only one point won in four go out. The former Turkish striker still initially leaves Rebic on the bench, instead focusing on the incursions of Oxlade-Chamberlain. In the 38th minute the Norwegians took the lead with a touch from close range by Moumbagna. Upon returning from the changing rooms, Bodo had fun: Pellegrino put on a show with a no-look pass to Moumbagna, who crossed the ball one-on-one with the goalkeeper and doubled the lead. Yilmaz reopens it thanks to the substitutions (in Rebic and Bingol, respectively assister and scorer during the 1-2 draw), but suffers another defeat. The Norwegians thus (temporarily) reach Bruges, on the pitch tonight and first with 7 points.

group e — The usual José Pesqueira leads Legia against HSK Zrinjski Mostar. In Warsaw, at half-time, the Poles are already ahead by two goals: Augustyniak opens the ball with a shot under the crossbar following a corner, then the playmaker doubles the lead from a penalty kick. The Bosnians fail to change pace in the second half, suffering their third defeat in four games. At 9pm Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar will take the field, which could condemn HSK to last place. See also FE | Sao Paulo: for DS Penske consistency makes the difference

group f — Good news for Italiano’s Fiorentina, who were hoping for a draw between Ferencvaros and Genk in the other match of the group. The Hungarians and Belgians were equal for a half, but the match heated up immediately after returning from the changing rooms. In the 47th minute Stankovic’s team scores: Abu Fani attempts a shot from distance, Vandenvoordt doesn’t hold onto the ball and Pesic scores the 1-0 with a tap-in. The advantage, however, lasted for just a quarter of an hour. In the 62nd minute Munoz, a full-back with a habit of scoring goals, in turn takes advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper and equalizes the score. His fifth center of the season is worth the final 1-1, which puts Genk at 6 points: the same as Ferencvaros, two less than Fiorentina.

group g — Paok and Eintracht Frankfurt put an end to the dreams of Aberdeen and Helsinki, now 7 and 8 points respectively away from second place in the group. The Greeks, fresh from three successes in as many Conference matches, draw 2-2 with the Scots: Aberdeeen goes ahead with a great goal from Duk, then Taison duets with Despodov and, at the end of a good move, practically scores empty door. In the second half Samatta completed the turnaround for the Greeks with a gore, but McGrath after three minutes set the score at 2-2 directly from a free kick. In the other group G match, Eintracht won in Helsinki with a pearl from Chaibi. The class of 2002 takes center stage on the half hour mark with a right-footed shot from a tight angle, which goes under the crossbar and puts the Germans at 9 points (one less than Paok). See also 'Sexual assault': they open an investigation into Rubiales after refusing to resign in Spain

group h — Nordsjaelland achieved a precious draw in terms of qualification, moving to -2 from Fenerbahçe who, however, will challenge Ludogorets at 9pm. The 1-1 draw against Spartak Trnava, however, leaves a bad taste in the Danes’ mouths, who until in the 60th minute they were ahead thanks to a penalty from Ingvartsen. The equalizing goal was scored by Duris, who gave the Slovaks their first useful result of the tournament.