The UN Security Council (SC) on Friday, November 10, will hold an informal meeting on the “Arria formula”, which will be devoted to the topic of protecting Ukrainian children in the countries of the European Union (EU). This was announced on November 9 by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the world organization, Dmitry Polyansky.

“Our speakers will be the chairman of the Anti-Repression Foundation Mira Terada, the Dutch journalist Sonia van der Ende and the Indian human rights activist Aarun Dole. The meeting starts at 10:00 New York time (18:00 Moscow time),” he noted in the Telegram channel.

It is also noted that this meeting will be held at the initiative of the Russian side. Polyansky recalled that “the previous similar meeting took place on April 5 and caused a great resonance.”

Earlier, on October 29, the director of the Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Grigory Lukyantsev, said that dozens of Ukrainian families living in Western countries had contacted the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN with a request to help them return the children whom the services of these states had taken from them.

In April of this year, Polyansky already reported that the Russian permanent mission received many requests from people, including refugees from Ukraine, asking for help in returning children taken away by the authorities of European countries. He emphasized that many people have faced “blatant actions by local authorities”; their children are in shelters and kept in unsatisfactory conditions.

Prior to this, on April 5, the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, spoke remotely at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council. She spoke about children evacuated from the Ukrainian conflict zone.

The UK Permanent Mission yesterday blocked on the UN website the broadcast of an informal Security Council meeting on the topic of children evacuated from Ukraine, organized by Russia. The Russian side noted that it would find a way to broadcast the meeting on other platforms, and emphasized that Western countries are afraid to hear the truth on this topic.