Picture: dpa

Viktoria Cologne – Bremen 3: 2

Werder Bremen suffered a record defeat after being outnumbered for 80 minutes and leading twice. In an ultimately turbulent game at third division club Viktoria Köln, the Hanseatic League, who were decimated early on by Amon Pieper after an emergency brake, lost 2:3 (1:0). Werder were eliminated in the first round for the sixth time in the past 13 years and are now the sole record holder with eleven first-round defeats as a top-flight club against a lower-league club. Marvin Ducksch (43rd) and the top scorer Niclas Füllkrug (77th), who played as captain, gave Werder the lead twice. But Bremen’s home-grown player David Philipp, who trained with the Hanseatic League from 2014 to 2020, equalized twice (72nd/79th). Donny Bogicevic really made sure of Cologne’s second round entry at the last second. (dpa)