Napoli on the trail of Gabri Veiga. The Italian champions are chasing the 21-year-old Celta Vigo midfielder, who could arrive in the blue for around 36 million euros. “Gabri Veiga has a clause and can leave. I like him, he can score goals and help the team win, but the situation is what it is, the market is like this and there is real interest in him.” says Celta Vigo coach Rafael Benitez on the possible sale of midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old Spaniard has a €40m release clause but Napoli are negotiating with Celta to sign him for a slightly lower price. “For us, the ideal would be to resolve this situation soon,” adds the former Napoli coach.