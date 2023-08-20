Today there is another full schedule in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. Tonight defending champion Manchester City will take on Newcastle United and FC Köln will visit Borussia Dortmund. Via the links below you will stay informed of all intermediate positions and developments.
Premier League (England)
Bundesliga (Germany)
• Bayer Leverkusen – RB Leipzig 3-2
• FC Augsburg – Borussia Monchengladbach 4-4
• Hoffenheim – Freiburg 1-2
• VfB Stuttgart – Bochum 5-0
• VfL Wolfsburg – Heidenheim 2-0
• Borussia Dortmund – 1. FC Cologne 1-0
La Liga (Spain)
• Real Sociedad – Celta de Vigo 1-1
• Almeria – Real Madrid 1-3
• Osasuna – Athletic Bilbao 0-2
Serie A (Italy)
• Frosinone – Napoli 1-3
• Empoli – Hellas Verona 0-1
• Inter – Monza 2-0
• Genoa – Fiorentina 1-4
Ligue 1 (France)
• Olympique Lyon – Montpellier 1-4
• Toulouse FC – Paris Saint Germain 1-1
Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)
• Standard Liège – Cercle Bruges 0-1
• KV Mechelen – Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0
