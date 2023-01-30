Puerto Rico.- Ricky Martin continues to position himself as one of the artists preferred by many, even the Puerto Rican singer is one of the most important and influential celebrities in Latin America for about three decades.

It should be noted that another of the most prominent celebrities in Latin America is Salma Hayek, the Mexican actress who has managed to conquer the screens of hollywood thanks to the enormous talent that he has shown to have for many years.

It must be remembered that around the nineties, the interpreter of ‘A medio vivir’ and the famous actress had a meeting that caused a stir among thousands of fans, since at that time the career of both was in full swing.

It all happened in 1996, when the two stars were invited to a well-known tv showwhich took many by surprise after Ricky and Hayek had a provocative dance and very sensual while the 51-year-old artist sang his song ‘Mary‘, which was a complete success.

It must be remembered that at that time, Ricky Martin was beginning his career as a soloist, and one of his first songs was ‘María’, while Salma was already a Hollywood actress, which is why they were guests on the Chilean program, ‘Salt and pepper’.

During that outcome, Salma Hayek conquered many viewers by showing off while danced sensually in front of the cameras around the handsome singer.

The artists had a pleasant conversation with the presenter of the program, but when it was time for the show, neither of them hid what they know how to do well.

Ricky Martin’s way of interpreting his song due to the remarkable stage presence caused the actress to get up from where she was and begin to dance very sexy around the Puerto Rican.

Salma Hayek did not hesitate to give it on the small stage in which they were and even took a rose to place it on the side of her mouth.