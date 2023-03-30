Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

The battle for Bachmut continues. Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

assessment of Kremlin : Russia expects long conflict with the West over Ukraine

: Russia expects long conflict with the West over Ukraine significant losses for Russia : Ukrainian military publishes current figures

for : Ukrainian military publishes current figures Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kyiv – After attending the virtual world summit for democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that democracy absolutely needs a victory as soon as possible. “And all of us together – Ukrainians, all Europeans, our American allies, our friends on all continents – in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia – will do everything to bring this victory closer,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday (March 29) in his evening video address. “The victory of Ukraine, the victory of freedom, the victory for the rules-based international order.”

The US co-hosted the virtual summit with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. US President Joe Biden had already invited to a virtual meeting of this kind in December 2021. Zelenskyy underlined Biden’s leading role in the consolidation of the democratic world. “And this unity, as we see, is enough to fight for freedom,” he said. “But to win the battle against tyranny, we need more unity.”

Deputy Minister: Russian losses up to ten times higher than Ukrainian ones

For the first time, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar gave more concrete insights into the losses of the armed forces. Accordingly, the number of dead on the Russian side is significantly higher than on the Ukrainian side. “There are days in the East when the ratio of casualties (fatalities) is 1 to 10,” she shared on Telegram on Wednesday. “Of course, that’s not the case every day, and the average ratio is lower, but still.”

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar at Russian positions on the front line at Bakhmut. (Iconic image) © Libkos/AP

The Ukrainian military has not yet provided any information on its own losses since the war began more than a year ago. On the other hand, a daily statistic is published with the alleged losses of the Russian military. According to this, the Russian armed forces have so far suffered over 172,000 deaths. The Russian military, for its part, does not provide any information on its own losses. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace estimated Russian casualties in the dead and wounded at around 220,000 on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Kremlin expects long conflict with West over Ukraine

According to the Kremlin, Russia is preparing for a long war with the West over Ukraine. “This is a confrontation with hostile states, with unfriendly countries, this is a hybrid war that they launched against our country. This is for a long time,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. “Here we need toughness, self-conviction, determination and unity around the President.”

Russian Losses: Moscow loses 610 soldiers in one day

According to the Ukrainian military, 610 more Russian soldiers died in the Ukraine war within a day. This emerges from the report of the General Staff on Wednesday (March 29). The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 172,340 (+610)

172,340 (+610) Tank: 3,609 (+7)

3,609 (+7) planes: 306 (+1)

306 (+1) Helicopter: 291

291 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,966

6,966 Artillery Systems: 2,659 (+6)

2,659 (+6) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 277

277 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 526 (+1)

526 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,507 (+5)

5,507 (+5) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,239 (+4)

2,239 (+4) Source: Ukrainian General Staff March 29. The information cannot be independently verified.

Kiev Air Force Spokesman: Need modern jets

According to its spokesman Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force of Ukraine “urgently” needs modern combat aircraft. “Neither Polish nor Czech Migs help us, nor do Mirages or Tornados,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian television on Wednesday. While the Migs received from neighbors are a welcome and necessary reinforcement, what Ukraine needs is fourth-generation multirole fighters, such as the American F-16. Since the training of pilots and ground staff on these machines is “not an easy process”, a decision “as soon as possible yesterday” would be necessary. (with agency material)