In an unexpected turn of Christmas events, Valentín Alsina, a town in the municipality of Lanús, Argentinawas a witness to a macabre crime.

During the rainy Christmas morning, security cameras captured a man, later identified as Alexis, carrying a large suitcase through the desolate streets. It was later discovered that inside the luggage was the dismembered body of his father, Atilio Pachu, 83 years old.

What initially seemed like an innocuous act took a dark turn when it was revealed that The suitcase contained the dismembered remains of Atilio Pachuan 83-year-old man.

The disturbing truth came to light when a curious neighbor, upon finding the suitcase abandoned in a nearby square, opened it to discover inside. human limbs wrapped in a sheet stained with blood

Investigation and revelations



After the chilling discovery, the Buenos Aires Provincial Police, together with investigators, began a meticulous review of film records in the area.

This investigation took them to the starting point: the victim's house, where Alexis, Pachu's son and alleged murderer, was seen leaving with the suitcase.

The details captured by the security cameras revealed that, in the midst of the rain and the Christmas celebrations, the cook was walking alone through the streets, carrying the suitcase at a medium paceneither too slow nor excessively fast, towards its final destination: a square about 300 meters away.

KEY TEST

The horror deepened when the experts, upon searching the victim's home, discovered additionally hidden human remains: a head and a foot in the freezer and the hands inside a bag in the funds of the same property. In addition, a blade was found and blood stains and signs of dragging were found, suggesting a struggle or movement of the remains.

Prosecutor Martín Rodríguez, from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 6 of Lanús, ordered the transfer of the body in the same suitcase to the Judicial Morgue of Lomas de Zamora.

The objective is perform a full autopsy which could shed light on the exact circumstances of Pachu's death.

Meanwhile, Alexis, the victim's son and a 46-year-old cook, He was arrested at his homemarking a twist in this story that has shaken the local community during a time usually associated with joy and family reunion.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.