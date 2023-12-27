The Aston Martin case

The 2023 season ended with some almost completely unbalanced comparisons between drivers from the same team. If we exclude the case of world champion Red Bull, with 19 successes for Max Verstappen compared to just two for Sergio Perez, another reality that saw profound differences was theAston Martinwho this year welcomed into the team Fernando Alonso instead of another multiple world champion like Sebastian Vettel.

The comparison

The Spaniard has arrived 4th in the world championship on equal merit with Charles Leclerc, he actually finished at altitude 206 pointsmany more than those of your teammate Lance Strolltenth year 74 lengths. Alonso, moreover, has conquered well eight podiums, while the Canadian never managed to cross this finish line, finishing a maximum of 4th in the Australian Grand Prix. As if that wasn't enough, Stroll's season had started on an uphill climb even before the start of the world championship, thanks to a injury which had forced him to skip the winter tests with the serious risk of not participating in the first scheduled appointment in Bahrain.

Alonso's opinions

Yet, despite this inequality in terms of results, the first to have praised the 25-year-old was Alonso himself, both in terms of the relationship between the two and his driving qualities: “Is very goodI think we have a truly unique relationship if I compare it to all the other teams I have driven for – he declared in an interview reported by speedweek.com – we talk a lot and are in telephone contact every week, at the factory and at the track. We want to make sure we're both going in the same direction and we share a lot of information. This year he faced some difficulties. The handling of the car changed a bit and he had more problems than me, but we put some things right and now he is back in top form. His commitment and motivation were remarkable – he added – he had some difficulties at the beginning of the year with the broken hand and in the middle of the season, but he was determined to get everything back under control. And he succeeded. To be honest, I was surprised by how committed and motivated he is“.