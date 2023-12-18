Last weekend there was a storm that marked its passage through the province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina, since it affected a large number of structures; several of them ended up destroyed on the ground.

Some social media users uploaded videos showing the effects left by the passing of the stormand in some of the recordings you can see how large artifacts, such as airplanes, are moved by strong winds.

363 trees fell, 45 of them on vehicles

The storm It had winds of between 100 and 130 kilometers per hour, which caused a large number of trees to fall, as well as different infrastructures, light poles and debris, as well as roofs and posters flying through the air, creating a latent danger for citizens walking through the place.

According to information from Efe, this storm caused the death of 14 people, Another 14 were injured and remain admitted to various health centers in the city, where more than 300 thousand people live.

On the other hand, due to the damage, a large part of the city remains without electricity service. Additionally, in the capital, emergency lines received 544 requests for help and 363 trees fell, 45 of them on vehicles.

Vehicle affected by a fallen tree due to the storm in Buenos Aires.

Videos of the effects caused by the passage of the storm

– Destruction at the Bresh party: The festival that takes place at the GEBA stadium in Buenos Aires also suffered the consequences of the storm passing through the place, as the stage ended up in hundreds of pieces on the ground.

Additionally, an inflatable bear which was part of the party decoration was also popular on social networks, as it detached itself from the Bresh setting and flew away, being carried by the wind.

Hurricane storm leaves at least 16 dead in Argentina and Uruguay A severe storm with rain and winds of more than 150 km/hour left damage, semi-paralyzed several cities in central Argentina and impacted the western area of ​​neighboring Uruguay. The Argentine president,… pic.twitter.com/crXny5rr6r — DW Español (@dw_espanol) December 18, 2023

– Planes that moved by the wind: Another event that had an impact on social media users around the world was the fact that strong winds managed to move large planes at airports.

– Destroyed structures: The storm caused the roofs and glass of several buildings to burst and fly.

*with information from EFE

