Argentina and Uruguay are hit by strong winds and rain. The storm claims at least 17 lives, including children.

Buenos Aires – The political earthquake of the presidential election at the end of November was followed by violent ones in Argentina on the third weekend of Advent storm. A storm with wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and heavy rain caused severe damage, especially on the Atlantic coast of Argentina and Uruguay. At least 17 people are said to have died.

In the port city of Bahia Blanca, around 600 kilometers southwest of Buenos Aires, the roof of a sports hall collapsed on Saturday (December 16). 13 people died in the accident and 14 others were injured, the city administration announced. The newly elected President Javier Milei expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims. The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, declared a state of emergency throughout the province of Buenos Aires. Schools and administrations remained closed in numerous cities and towns in the province as a result of the storm.

Further fatalities were reported in Coronel Rosales and Moreno, according to the daily newspaper La Nacion reported. One person drowned and a 60-year-old woman was killed by falling branches. In Uruguay, according to information from El Pais In the particularly hard-hit Colonia district, an eight-year-old boy and a young man were killed by falling trees.

At least 15 people were injured at a party at the Buenos Aires racecourse when a stage structure collapsed and a tent flew away, as La Nacion citing the rescue workers reported. Several people were taken to hospital with fractures and traumatic brain injuries. In the greater Buenos Aires area, 50,000 households were temporarily without power.

Violent squalls set the plane in motion

Numerous flights were also canceled at airports in the Argentine capital on Sunday (December 17th). El territory reported 120 canceled flights at Jorge Newbery Airport alone. Due to the strong winds, there was damage to the infrastructure and objects flying around the airport grounds.

The gusts at the airport were so strong that a stationary Aerolineas Argentinas plane started moving. Video footage shows the Boeing B737-76N as a result of the storm starts rolling and turns about 90 degrees while hitting an airplane staircase.

For Monday, Argentina's national meteorological service (National Meteorological Service) further orange level storm warnings are issued for the provinces of Catamarca, Córdoba, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos. Specifically, citizens of affected areas are advised to stay indoors and stay away from electrical equipment and wired telephones. (jm/dpa)