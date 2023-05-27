An unusual discovery was made by a young youtuber and his girlfriend during their visit to the wall of chinasince during his journey to the colossal structure he found marijuana planted on the side of the road.

The odyssey through eastern lands was shared on the channel of YouTube, Mexicans in China, which was created by Max and Noelia a couple who share all their experience living in the country.

One of these viral episodes of their day to day was when they visited the wall of chinasince they decided to make the visit not as tourists, but any other citizen with limited resources, using public transport and raite.

The tour to the wall of china arose after the young people wanted to test “the power of the mexican hat”. It was during their trip that Max and Noelia faced various difficulties, because for a moment they almost ended up arrested when they were observed by the police with a marijuana plant in their hands.

“‘Don’t stain’, marijuana grows on the banks of the Chinese Wall”, commented Max, who after that received an unexpected visit from the Police.

The young man, when asking the police if these crops were legal, only received ano “leave it there boy”, since it was possible drugs.