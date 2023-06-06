Although there are currently many voice assistants, one of the most popular is undoubtedly, amazon alexabecause this tool can be linked to an infinite number of smart devices.

That is why Alexa has become an almost indispensable digital companion for the home. Despite this, there are those who consider that Alexa can be an uncomfortable assistant, since she was recently an Internet user of Latin origin accused the famous racist Amazon gadget.

The above arose after TikTok user Ily Cobain revealed that Alexa showed a strange attitude when asking a question in English, but with a Latin accent.

“Hey, Alexa listens to my ‘Mexican’ accent and doesn’t respond to me in English”, mentioned the woman, who after that asked a question to the voice assistant.

As stated ily cobian, Alexa responded in Spanish to a question she asked in English. Meanwhile, the apparent partner of her, who asked the voice assistant of Amazon with an English accent, received the answer in the same language.

It was after the viralization of the video on TikTok that many Internet users confessed to having similar situations with Alexa, when asking questions with an accent that is not the usual one.

“I thought it was because of my configuration, now I see that it is discrimination”, “It is used to practice the accent”, “My Alexa was activated with your TiKTok”, were some of the comments.