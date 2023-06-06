The new statements by Alessandro Impagnatiello’s lawyer, after their meeting in prison and the revocation of his mandate

The lawyer of Alexander Impagnetiello, Sebastiano Sartoni, had a new meeting in the prison with his client. The man has been under arrest since the night he was framed by the police, he decided to confess the truth behind the crime of his partner. Shortly after, however, the lawyer presented the revocation of his mandate in the Court.

Giulia Tramontano lost her life at the hands of the man, her boyfriend and father of the child she was carrying. The small Thiago should have been born in just 2 months.

For this reason the girl in those days was busy with work, layette and also the organization of the baptism. However, in the hours leading up to his death she also did one heartbreaking discovery.

It would be just the one he had the suspected for several days now and that is that her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello had one parallel relationship. The other girl, she contacted Giulia to tell her the truth.

The two met on the afternoon of Saturday 27 May. That evening after returning home, the 29-year-old lost her life at the hands of her partner.

Alessandro Impagnetiello however, before admitting the truth, for 5 long days she made everyone believe that she was actually gone. In fact, with her mother they had also gone to the barracks, to present a complaint of disappearance.

Sebastian SartoriAlessandro’s lawyer, had a new meeting in prison . To the cameras of the Rai the lawyer stated: “For me he is increasingly lucid and has become aware. He said he did it all by himself. The doubts of the investigators you have to ask them. He also revealed where the weapon is, he didn’t throw it!”

Furthermore, one of the journalists who met him also asked him if he had any thought for Giulia and the lawyer he replied: “Of course!”

Shortly after this meeting, the lawyer went to the Court to make the revocation of his mandate. He will no longer be his defender of him, since he has said that there is no one between them trust, also considering the conditions of Alessandro Impagnetiello. Now it will be just the site inspection in the house, scheduled for today Tuesday 6 June to give further answers on this matter, which as the days go by still has some dark spots.