Carrying out a live broadcast is something that on Earth could be done without any setbacks. However, when it comes to broadcasting millions of kilometers away, the challenge changes and they become a unique and unusual experience.

This was accomplished by the European Space Agency (ESA), which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Mars Express with a transmission as close to a real-time broadcast.

This is because there is no ‘live’ space news as telescopes are subject to the time it takes light to get from one point to another. In this case, it takes between 3 to 22 minutes for orbiters and exploring landers to transmit an image that reaches Earth.

In accordance with THATthis is because most observations and data collected by spacecraft are taken during periods when there is no direct contact with a station antenna on Earth.

For science this is not a problem, because the data is stored on board the observation devices and transmitted to Earth, hours or days after being captured.

Therefore, the ‘live’ transmission of Mars carried out by the European Space Agency is a historic event, since there are only a couple of examples of this type of technological feat.

Some of the events remembered are the mission NASA DART which he filmed live as a spacecraft intentionally crashed into the Dimorphos asteroid, as well as the Apollo mission where the first walk on the surface of the Moon was captured live.