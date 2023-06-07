Being able to watch your favorite games become movies is one of the greatest joys for die-hard game fans. The franchise of Super Mario It is one of the most important titles of Nintendo and was celebrated this year with the launch of Super Mario Bros: The Movie. Following the huge success of the movie, there has been a lot of speculation about the sequel to the movie.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, the animated film was released in April this year in more than six languages. This was to satisfy his immense fan base around the world. Fans felt that the film did justice to the emotions that accompany memories of Super Mario. A recent interview with Jérémie Covillault, who is the French voice of Bowser in the movie, has left fans excited about the possibility of a trilogy.

If you’ve seen the movie, you know that the movie’s post-credits scene hints at its sequel. Although there has been no official confirmation about the upcoming projects from Nintendo or Universal Pictures, fans believe that the sequel is in the works after the great success of the first film.

But after Covillault’s interview surfaced on social media, it’s the first time there have been rumors about not only the upcoming sequel, but also a third installment in the film franchise. Although no further details about upcoming developments are yet known from the creators, the actor’s statements hinted at the possibility of a trilogy. Adding emotion to the matter, Nintendo has recently shown interest in releasing more installments of animated films based on their titles.

Super Mario it is a journey to defeat evil. It has been a fan favorite since the early days of esports. Therefore, there is a lot of responsibility when making a movie about a game that has such a nostalgic impact on fans. While the creators take their time to make an official announcement, we as fans can celebrate the idea of ​​a trilogy and wait for more details to unfold in the future.

Via: Essentially Sports

Editor’s note: In this era there is no talk of sequels, if there is a sequel there will be a trilogy but the important thing here is, what does it apply man Nintendo? Do you sue the frog for talking too much?