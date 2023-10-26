Palestinian websites reported that clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces after the latter stormed the Jenin camp.

The Palestinian News Agency said that the Israeli forces that stormed Jenin installed snipers in several buildings amid an intense flight of warplanes.

Local sources in Gaza reported on Friday that a number of Israeli military vehicles had entered the east of Bureij camp, and violent clashes had erupted with Palestinian militants.

The sources said that the Israeli army called in combat helicopters and dropped a number of flare bombs.

According to the sources, the Israeli army also bombed the eastern areas north of Gaza.

For its part, Israeli Channel 13 said that the Israeli army is conducting a ground maneuver in Gaza to collect intelligence information.