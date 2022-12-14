Whether you compliment or ridicule Musk’s cars, you can now really say that Teslas are driving game consoles. The latest update includes an important part to increase the entertainment in the car, because you can now connect the controller of, for example, the PlayStation to play games via the on-board computer. Serious games, even.

You can now use the Steam game service in the Tesla Model S and Model X. The update is only available for models from 2022. You also have Premium Connectivitypackage, the package that also includes karaoke, video streaming and an internet browser. Earlier you could also play games from the Atari in Teslas.

Your Tesla is a real game console

When you have downloaded the update, you will only be able to play games that are available for the Steam Deck (say, the Switch of Steam). This includes games like wreckfest and the F1 game series. So just take your PlayStation or Xbox controller with you in the car, connect it via Bluetooth and before you know it you’ll be driving through Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Tesla’s Christmas update brings a lot more. This is how Apple Music comes, is the dog fashion improved and the hidden Rainbow Road feature is now easier to access. The Model Y Performance also gets a driving mode for the track. This includes a G-meter, a system that keeps track of all your race data and special settings for your electric motor, ABS and ESC.

Teslas go wild on a football song by André Hazes

After the new update, the cars can give a new light show. Let the rhythm of the flashing lights just hit the track now We love Orange from André Hazes. Okay, the melody already existed in the Scottish song Auld Lang Syne, yet. We just hold on to the idea that it is for the Dutch people. On to the next football tournament!

The new light show