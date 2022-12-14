And American media reported, quoting “American investigators,” that Abu Ajila admitted during his detention in Libya in 2012 to manufacturing the bomb used in the operation by “an order from the Libyan intelligence, and even that Colonel Muammar Gaddafi personally thanked him, along with others, after carrying out the task.”

The target is Abdullah Al-Senussi

If these reports are true, the next target in this case is the head of Libyan intelligence during the Gaddafi era, Abdullah Al-Senussi, according to what former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hassan Al-Saghir explains, who indicates that Al-Senussi is in a critical health condition, and his transfer to the United States may pose a threat to him .

The situation differs between the Senussi and Abu Ageila, as the former enjoys a strong tribal cover, but it cannot be relied upon in this case, as Al-Saghir sees, who indicates that the matter has become on the international scene, and is not related to local conflicts in which the tribe can play a role for pressure.

Therefore, the main argument in the case must be that the US judiciary does not have jurisdiction in its consideration in the first place, according to the agreement signed on August 14, 2008, ratified by the General People’s Congress in Libya and the US Congress, according to which the US judiciary is legally prevented from considering any case regarding the Lockerbie case. According to the little one.

The agreement also established a jurisdictional control in the event that a lawsuit is filed by individuals, that the American judiciary refer the lawsuit filed to its Libyan counterpart for consideration, and vice versa, in accordance with Article 3 of the agreement, as the former “foreign” agent explains.

Al-Senussi, the former Libyan intelligence chief, is one of the most close associates of Gaddafi, and he left Libya in 2011, before the Mauritanian authorities stopped him in 2012 and deported him to Libya, where he has been detained since then in a prison in Tripoli, and in 2015 he was sentenced to death by firing squad. In one of the cases, which did not witness the hearing of witnesses or the presentation of evidence, which prompted a court in Tripoli to drop the charges against him and others at the end of 2019, before the Court of Appeal decided in the middle of this year to refer him to the “military judiciary.”

Libyan anger continues

The wave of anger continued inside Libya due to the opening of the case, and the extradition of “Abu Ajila”, as 91 members of the House of Representatives called on the Attorney General, Counselor Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, to open an investigation with the outgoing Prime Minister, Abdel Hamid Al-Dabiya, to hold him responsible for the incident.

Also, 120 public figures, including journalists, lawyers, university professors, and human rights activists, called on the United States to return Abu-Ageila to the homeland because it is “not authorized by law” to prosecute him, in a statement to the Speaker of Parliament, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Attorney General, and the head of the General Intelligence Service.

Libyan intelligence personnel, and similar Libyan employees, enjoy immunity from extradition and trial not only under Libyan laws, but also under the provisions of the 2008 agreement, according to the statement, which indicated that raising the Lockerbie case will open many other files, which will have repercussions. Serious and far-reaching, affecting Libya and its people for decades.