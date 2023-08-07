Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Video: with this kick he broke his nose and did not see the red one (sensitive images)

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
0








It happened in a football game in Argentina.

In soccer there are fortuitous plays that end in serious injuries, like the one that happened this weekend in a match of the tournament of Argentina.



Juan Pacchini, player for Brown from Adroguewent to head a ball, but luck was not with him at that time.


the video is clear

His rival, Claudio Bielerhe went to hit the ball, to reject it, but he found the head of Pacchini, who received the kick.

The assaulted man was treated by the club’s doctors, left on a stretcher and taken to the dressing room bleeding.

After the examinations, it was ruled that the nose was fractured and his face suffered several bruises.

Bieler, for that disqualifying tackle, only received a yellow card.

Recommended

