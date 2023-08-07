Video: with this kick he broke his nose and did not see the red one (sensitive images)

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fracture
Fracture
It happened in a football game in Argentina.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In soccer there are fortuitous plays that end in serious injuries, like the one that happened this weekend in a match of the tournament of Argentina.
Juan Pacchini, player for Brown from Adroguewent to head a ball, but luck was not with him at that time.
(James Rodríguez: Sao Paulo coach asks for patience on the date of his possible debut) (Nelson Abadía did not save anything: he announced the replacement of Manuela Vanegas and warned Jamaica)
the video is clear
His rival, Claudio Bielerhe went to hit the ball, to reject it, but he found the head of Pacchini, who received the kick.
The assaulted man was treated by the club’s doctors, left on a stretcher and taken to the dressing room bleeding.
After the examinations, it was ruled that the nose was fractured and his face suffered several bruises.
Bieler, for that disqualifying tackle, only received a yellow card. (Shakira: what she says is fulfilled, period, Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, ‘on the canvas’)
Druga liga argentyńska.
Juan Pacchini v Brown de Adrogue dostał takiego oto kopniaka od Claudio Bielera v Atletico Rafaela.
Na zdjęciach widzimy twarz Juana po meczu. A za samo zagranie Bieler dostał żółtą kartkę.
[email protected] pic.twitter.com/6WgvJUKDgL
— Michał Borowy (@MiBorowy) August 7, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #kick #broke #nose #red #sensitive #images
Leave a Reply