De Angelis apologizes for his words on the Bologna massacre

Marcello De Angelis, head of communication for the Lazio region with a past in right-wing extremism, apologizes in a post on Facebook for his words on the Bologna massacre.

A few days after the commemoration of the bloodiest terrorist massacre in Italian history, the governor’s spokesman Francesco Rocca, in fact, had denied the responsibility of Mambro, Fioravanti and Ciavardini in the massacre that took place at the central station of Bologna on August 2, 1980.

“In the last few days I have expressed some personal reflections on my social profile, which have instead become the subject of a controversy that has involved everyone. I intend to apologize to those – and there are many, starting with the people closest to me – to whom I have caused inconvenience, dragging them into a situation that has taken on unimaginable dimensions for me” wrote Marcello De Angelis on his profile Facebook.

“I also have a duty to shed light on statements that can be misunderstood due to the emphasis of an unconsidered text, but written straight away on the thrust of an inner suffering that does not pass and has been rekindled in recent months. Journalist colleagues who daily and publicly define me as an ex-terrorist – despite the awareness of the fact that I have never been convicted of any criminal act or act of violence – tarnish my honor and deny me the dignity of an entire life. Because a terrorist is a lousy and vile person,” she continued.

De Angelis’ post, therefore, continues: “I have served and represented democratic institutions for years and I have the utmost respect for them, as well as for all offices of state, which as a parliamentarian I contributed to electing and which today I support as a citizen elector . Among these and first of all, the Presidency of our republic. With regard to the more than forty-year search for the truth about the Bologna massacre, my only certainty is doubt”.

“Doubt fueled over the years by the authoritative interventions of high state officials such as Francesco Cossiga and magistrates such as the judge Priore and by dozens of journalists, lawyers and highly respected personalities who have even animated committees such as ‘And if they were innocent'”.

The spokesman for the governor of Lazio continues: “Unfortunately, I intervened on an event that affected me personally, through the failed attempt to indicate my brother, who is already dead, as the perpetrator of the massacre. This episode has certainly led me to take a guarded attitude towards the way the investigations were conducted. I therefore express doubts, just as many have expressed doubts about the final sentence against Adriano Sofri without being considered misdirectors or people who want to disrespect the family members of Commissioner Calabresi”.

“For all the victims of the crazy season of the so-called years of lead and their families, I have the utmost respect, even more for those who ended up innocently sacrificed in monstrous events such as the massacres that raped our people and bloodied our country by massacring indiscriminately. In reaffirming my respect for the Judiciary, made up of courageous men and women who sacrificed themselves to defend the State and its citizens, I believe that everyone has the right to the most complete truth possible on many events that have not yet been fully disclosed”.

De Angelis then concludes: “I have learned that the current government, completing a process started by previous governments, has declassified the documents relating to the tragic period in which the massacre of 2 August 1980 takes place: I hope that the careful examination of the documents available today make it possible to confirm, complete and enrich the sentences already issued or even shed light on aspects which, according to all, still remain obscure”.

“I reiterate my deepest apologies to anyone I may have even upset by expressing my opinions. Even if it remains my right, before writing and speaking one must reflect on the consequences that one’s actions can have on others. Fortunately, we live in a civil society in which respect for others must be taken into account at least as much as claiming one’s rights”.

In the meantime, Governor Rocca will see Marcello De Angelis in the afternoon to evaluate his position, while the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa reiterated: “I have already dutifully noted, as I said in the courtroom, the judicial sentences. And I recalled the importance of the declassification of the documents on the Bologna massacre”.

La Russa himself, therefore, while not neglecting “the shadows and doubts” about the affair, takes note of what has been established by the courts, or, as also underlined by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, of the neo-fascist origin of the massacre.