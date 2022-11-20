The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo Mazaand the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorinaugurated the Villa de Allende headquarters of the “Benito Juárez García” University for Well-being.

The federal president mentioned that a way is being sought to guarantee that the graduates of this headquarters have a job in the National Water Comission (With water).

“We are projecting a way, a way out, so that when you finish you can secure a job in Conagua (…) which is also a right,” he said.

In the presence of Leticia Ramírez Amaya, Secretary of Public Education, Juan Pablo De Botton Falcón, Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Secretariat of Finance and Public CreditRaquel Sosa Elízaga, General Director of the Coordinating Body of Universities for Well-being, and Sonia López Valle, Academic Coordinator of the “Benito Juárez García” University for Well-being, Villa de Allende, the federal president reported that the students of this campus, in addition to accessing a free education, they will also be supported with a scholarship.

It is worth mentioning that this same day both politicians were also at the inauguration of the Mexican Community Hemodialysis Clinic, in Toluca.

In addition, he highlighted that in Villa de Allende, where there are 12,510 homes, 12,212 receive one of the welfare programs.

López Obrador anticipated that next year, the Youth Building the Future scholarships will go from 4,900 pesos every two months to 5,150 pesos.

He explained that in this municipality, the federal government also supports 1,743 students with scholarships, while 3,977 families receive scholarships for their children who are in basic education, and support is also provided to older adults, farm producers or people with some disability.

“There is something that you surely already know, but I want to underline it, we have a close collaboration with Governor Alfredo Del Mazo. We have done this jointly and we have been supporting and we will continue to support the municipal governments, the State Government of Mexico because Alfredo is an upright, upright, respectful ruler,” he said.