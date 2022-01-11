from Valentina Santarpia

Coronavirus updates on Tuesday 11 January

The currently positive for Covid in Italy have exceeded 2 million. The bulletin of Monday 10 January recorded 101,762 new cases and 227 deaths in Italy, with a rate of 16.6%. According to Agenas, the occupancy rate of beds by Covid patients in the wards rises to 24%, with 17% of intensive care units occupied. Pfizer Bourla CEO: the Omicron vaccine ready in March. The EMA considers asking for the marketing of the oral antiviral Paxlovid. Pediatricians: Children aged 5-11 who received the first dose rise to 16.72%. Still few. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an awaited press conference, underlines that the fundamental school for democracy must be protected, protected, not abandoned. And he points his finger at novaxes: Much of the problems we have come from being unvaccinated.

8.00 – China, Anyang with 5 million inhabitants in quarantine



The city of Anyang, which has 5 million inhabitants in central China, was quarantined after the emergence of cases of Covid, especially the Omicron strain. Residents of the city of Henan province are the third in the country to stay at home, after a similar measure adopted last month in the northern metropolis of Xi’an. China, which has largely contained the epidemic after the virus appeared in the center of the country since the beginning of 2020, follows a zero Covid policy based on radical measures as soon as a few cases are detected.

7.47 am – Beijing, Olympics as planned



The Beijing Winter Olympics will run as planned without adjusting the Covid-19 prevention measures unless there are many cases within the bubble system. Huang Chun, an official of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, said in an online briefing that, despite the Omicron cases, there is no evidence that the situation has changed. Ahead of the Games on February 4, whatever difficulties and challenges we may encounter, our determination to host the successful Games as planned remains steadfast and unwavering, Committee spokesman Zhao Weidong noted.

7.20 am – Vaccines, 116,256,181 doses administered



There are 116,256,181 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 99.3% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 117,051,146 (in detail 79,881,967 Pfizer / BioNtech, 21,522,252 Moderna, 11,544,686 Vaxzevria -AstraZeneca, 1,846,241 Janssen and 2,256,000 Pfizer pediatric). what can be read in the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.18.

3.50 – Texas, locks the children in the trunk to swab



A woman in Texas locked her 13-year-old children in the trunk of her car to go test for Covd 19. Sarah Beam, a 40-year-old teacher, went to Houston’s Pridgeon Stadium, where swabs could be done without going out. from the car. She explained to the head of the drive throught that she went for her children, who had positive in a previous test, but that she put them in the trunk so as not to risk being infected. The man asked her to see the boys and stated that no tests would have been carried out had they not been seated in the back seat of the vehicle. The police, warned by the employee and thanks to video surveillance cameras, arrested the woman for putting minors in danger; Sarah Beam was released after paying a $ 1,500 bail.