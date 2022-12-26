Among the areas affected by the floods was the city of Petra, where local media said that the city’s archaeological site was evacuated in order to preserve the safety of tourists.

The rainfall intensified in the south of the Kingdom, and the precipitation extended to the center and north of the Kingdom, and no information was reported about any injuries.

A statement issued by the Public Security Directorate warned of rising water levels in a number of areas, avoiding valleys and low areas.

The Public Security Directorate said that most regions of the Kingdom are now witnessing heavy rainfall, which caused a rise in the water level, the formation of torrential rains and a slowdown in traffic due to the accumulation of water in a number of these regions, especially in the southern and central regions.

The Directorate stressed the necessity of avoiding low areas, valleys and torrential streams, and not risking crossing them and moving to higher areas.