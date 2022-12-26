The Public Security Directorate said that most regions of the Kingdom are now witnessing heavy rainfall, which caused a rise in the water level, the formation of torrential rains and a slowdown in traffic due to the accumulation of water in a number of these regions, especially in the southern and central regions.
And it indicated that it has put all its units and formations on standby to provide services to citizens and assist them in partnership with all concerned institutions.
The Directorate called on drivers to “take maximum caution while driving, check vehicle readiness before driving, adhere to traffic rules, avoid high speeds and commit dangerous violations.”
#Video #torrents #sweeping #ancient #Petra #Jordan
