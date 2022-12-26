For the third consecutive year in December seasonvisitors find in the Chapultepec Zoo areas closed for rehabilitation works.

from access Aquarium, that from the Forest leads to the park, the reconstruction of the walkway welcomes walkers with a partial closure of the pedestrian route.

There are repairs to the main gate and the interactive museum, as well as a new disused environmental education pavilion.

Built since 2021, the Axolotl Museum it remains closed to the public, even though it shows a new wetland with a lagoon and vegetation.

“From an elephant house to an amphibian conservation center,” quotes a sign for the space called Anfibium, with legends of “Coming soon”.

The wetland to cultivate axolotls was created by the company Sustainable Development Arrowith a budget of 22 million 847 thousand pesos, works that included replacing the wooden bridge of the exhibitor of a hippopotamus with recycled plastic materials.

The passersby observe other works at the exit, in front of the guards of the Chapultepec Zoothe merchants of the corridor of La Milla placed a rope to lead the visitors towards the grape harvest.